Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Superior Industries International in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a "hold" rating on the auto parts company's stock.

SUP traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $4.63. 81,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,557. The firm has a market cap of $124.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 4.37. Superior Industries International has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $9.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.07.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $368.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.67 million. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 0.27%.

In other Superior Industries International news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 73,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.03 per share, for a total transaction of $297,027.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 182,229 shares of company stock worth $726,828. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 295.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Superior Industries International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Superior Industries International during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Superior Industries International during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Superior Industries International during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

