Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
SUP traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $4.63. 81,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,557. The firm has a market cap of $124.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 4.37. Superior Industries International has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $9.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.07.
Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $368.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.67 million. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 0.27%.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 295.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Superior Industries International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Superior Industries International during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Superior Industries International during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Superior Industries International during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.
About Superior Industries International (Get Rating)
Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Superior Industries International (SUP)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.