Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.83) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.72) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.94). Sutro Biopharma reported earnings of ($0.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 93%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($3.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.00) to ($2.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.71) to ($2.27). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sutro Biopharma.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.09). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 170.55% and a negative return on equity of 32.96%.

STRO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

In other news, CEO William J. Newell bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $77,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 206.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 133.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STRO traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.56. The company had a trading volume of 472,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,455. The company has a market cap of $397.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.99. Sutro Biopharma has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $24.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.91 and its 200 day moving average is $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24.

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

