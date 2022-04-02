Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the February 28th total of 1,130,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Synthetic Biologics from $1.25 to $2.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Synthetic Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 331,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 139,198 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 536.1% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 278,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 234,318 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Synthetic Biologics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Synthetic Biologics by 878.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 213,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 191,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SYN opened at $0.29 on Friday. Synthetic Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $0.74. The stock has a market cap of $45.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.67.

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01).

Synthetic Biologics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of therapeutics to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients. Its product portfolio includes SYN-010 and SYN-004. The SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane-producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

