Talkspace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALK) Receives $5.08 Average PT from Brokerages

Talkspace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.08.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TALK. Citigroup dropped their target price on Talkspace from $2.25 to $1.70 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talkspace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

In other news, CTO Gil Margolin sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Talkspace in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,915,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Talkspace by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,796,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,809,000 after buying an additional 3,110,295 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Talkspace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,301,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Talkspace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,907,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Talkspace by 4,312.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,708,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after buying an additional 1,669,579 shares in the last quarter. 52.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Talkspace stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.79. The stock had a trading volume of 211,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,971. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.37. Talkspace has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $10.03.

Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $29.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Talkspace will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavior healthcare company. It delivers healthcare through encrypted web and mobile platform. The company offers treatment options for every need, including psychiatry or adolescent, individual, or couples therapy. The members can send text, video, and voice messages to their therapists and engage in live video sessions.

