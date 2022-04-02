Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) will announce $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Target’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.69. Target reported earnings of $3.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target will report full-year earnings of $14.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.50 to $14.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $15.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.30 to $16.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share.

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.14.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 29,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $6,529,368.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,159 shares of company stock valued at $14,282,197. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 12,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $210.54. 3,217,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,169,555. The firm has a market cap of $97.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. Target has a twelve month low of $184.00 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $213.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Target’s payout ratio is 25.59%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

