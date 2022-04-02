Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Short Interest Down 19.0% in March

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the February 28th total of 3,060,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in Taseko Mines by 73.3% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,123,379 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 897,936 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Taseko Mines in the second quarter valued at about $588,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Taseko Mines by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 11,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Taseko Mines by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,434,896 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 509,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGB stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $2.36. 1,945,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,609. The company has a market cap of $672.83 million, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 2.21. Taseko Mines has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Taseko Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:TGB Get Rating ) (TSE:TKO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $81.69 million during the quarter. Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 8.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Panmure Gordon raised Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.38 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Liberum Capital lowered Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.10 to C$3.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taseko Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.15.

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

