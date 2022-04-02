TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Short Interest Down 17.3% in March

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,740,000 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the February 28th total of 12,980,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

TRP traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,094,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,453. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.86. The company has a market cap of $56.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.70. TC Energy has a 12-month low of $44.77 and a 12-month high of $58.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 15.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TC Energy will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.708 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 188.67%.

TRP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. US Capital Advisors lowered TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James lowered TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRP. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in TC Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in TC Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in TC Energy by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

