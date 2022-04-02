TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Stake Cut by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,654,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,422,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,854 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,124,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $295,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,325 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,954,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $669,965,000 after purchasing an additional 619,188 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,230,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $443,246,000 after purchasing an additional 509,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,010,000. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $131.82 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $125.48 and a 1-year high of $166.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.95 and its 200-day moving average is $148.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is 27.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.13.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

