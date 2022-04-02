Technology Value Pa Millennium Sells 38,690 Shares of Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) Stock

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Technology Value Pa Millennium sold 38,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $486,333.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ ISPO opened at $8.34 on Friday. Inspirato Incorporated has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $108.00.

Get Inspirato alerts:

ISPO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspirato from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Inspirato in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Inspirato in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a managed and controlled portfolio of hand-selected vacation options. Its portfolio includes branded luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers and guests. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inspirato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspirato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.