Technology Value Pa Millennium Sells 38,690 Shares of Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) Stock

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Technology Value Pa Millennium sold 38,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $486,333.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
NASDAQ ISPO opened at $8.34 on Friday. Inspirato Incorporated has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $108.00.
ISPO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspirato from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Inspirato in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Inspirato in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.
Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a managed and controlled portfolio of hand-selected vacation options. Its portfolio includes branded luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers and guests. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.
