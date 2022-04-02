TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.57.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on TechTarget in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on TechTarget from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on TechTarget from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th.

In other news, Director Don Hawk sold 4,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $372,412.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 820.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TechTarget by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in TechTarget in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in TechTarget by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

TTGT stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.10. The stock had a trading volume of 163,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,881. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,310,000.00 and a beta of 0.96. TechTarget has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $111.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.39 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 0.36%. TechTarget’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TechTarget will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

