Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teekay Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE:TNK traded up $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $14.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,486. Teekay Tankers has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $15.99. The company has a market capitalization of $487.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of -0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.10. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. The company had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,268,793 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,830,000 after purchasing an additional 24,671 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 128.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,524 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 18,832 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 113,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 62,560 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 202,649 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Teekay Tankers by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,692 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after buying an additional 33,588 shares during the period. 28.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

