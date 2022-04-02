Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Price Target Cut to SEK 150 by Analysts at Barclays

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from SEK 155 to SEK 150 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TLTZY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 120 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. SEB Equities cut shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a SEK 120 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 169 to SEK 168 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.15.

Get Tele2 AB (publ) alerts:

TLTZY stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.72. 4,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,250. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. Tele2 AB has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $7.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.48.

Tele2 AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLTZY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $793.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that Tele2 AB will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tele2 AB engages in the provision of mobile communication services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden Consumer, Sweden Business, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Germany, Internet of Things, and Other. It offers mobile telephony and handset related data services, mobile broadband, fixed broadband and telephony, fixed voice and broadband, and network connectivity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.