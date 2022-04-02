Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAOF) Short Interest Update

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 296,302,100 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the February 28th total of 226,023,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9,527.4 days.

Shares of Telecom Italia stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. Telecom Italia has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.42.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Telecom Italia from €0.23 ($0.25) to €0.13 ($0.14) in a report on Friday.

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

