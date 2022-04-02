TELUS Co. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for TELUS in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TELUS’s FY2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Get TELUS alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. CIBC raised their target price on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.55.

Shares of NYSE:TU opened at $26.62 on Friday. TELUS has a twelve month low of $20.19 and a twelve month high of $26.65. The firm has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.12 and a 200-day moving average of $23.69.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). TELUS had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in TELUS by 7.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 71,482 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,448 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,888 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.258 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 107.29%.

About TELUS (Get Rating)

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer Experiences TELUS International (DLCX).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.