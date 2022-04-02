TELUS (NYSE:TU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities downgraded TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.55.
NYSE:TU traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $26.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,938,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,357. TELUS has a 12-month low of $20.19 and a 12-month high of $26.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.69.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,520,733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $765,905,000 after acquiring an additional 186,385 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,858,385 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $564,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,412 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,682,935 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $534,776,000 after purchasing an additional 231,059 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,160,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $494,846,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049,604 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,629,835 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $453,358,000 after purchasing an additional 159,042 shares during the period. 47.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TELUS Company Profile (Get Rating)
TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer Experiences TELUS International (DLCX).
