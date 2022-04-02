TELUS (NYSE:TU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities downgraded TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.55.

NYSE:TU traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $26.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,938,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,357. TELUS has a 12-month low of $20.19 and a 12-month high of $26.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.69.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). TELUS had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. TELUS’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TELUS will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,520,733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $765,905,000 after acquiring an additional 186,385 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,858,385 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $564,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,412 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,682,935 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $534,776,000 after purchasing an additional 231,059 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,160,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $494,846,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049,604 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,629,835 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $453,358,000 after purchasing an additional 159,042 shares during the period. 47.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS Company Profile (Get Rating)

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer Experiences TELUS International (DLCX).

