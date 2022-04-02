Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Price Target Cut to $42.00

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.05. 3,036,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,147,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.86. Tempur Sealy International has a 1-year low of $26.90 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 190.50%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPX. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,935,000 after purchasing an additional 120,656 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 126,541 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 13,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,831,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,788,000 after purchasing an additional 107,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.