Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,358 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,198,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,237 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,355,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,434,618,000 after purchasing an additional 646,198 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,855,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,410,682,000 after purchasing an additional 849,919 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,165,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,441,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881,421 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V stock traded up $4.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $226.36. The company had a trading volume of 6,559,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,402,263. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.67 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $433.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $217.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.31.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on V. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $1,446,344.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,250 shares of company stock worth $10,951,267 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

