TenUp Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $55,067.00 (TUP)

TenUp (TUP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. TenUp has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $55,067.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TenUp has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. One TenUp coin can now be bought for $0.0774 or 0.00000168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TenUp alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00012742 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000326 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001211 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About TenUp

TenUp (CRYPTO:TUP) is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 227,390,901 coins and its circulating supply is 14,300,413 coins. TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TenUp is www.tenup.io

Buying and Selling TenUp

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenUp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenUp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TenUp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TenUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenUp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.