Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

TRNO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.29.

NYSE:TRNO traded up $1.95 on Thursday, reaching $76.00. 298,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,488. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.79 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Terreno Realty has a 12 month low of $58.71 and a 12 month high of $86.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.18.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $60.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.87 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 39.32% and a return on equity of 4.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 32,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 12,362 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 3,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 709,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,861,000 after acquiring an additional 19,281 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 110,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 45,604 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $481,000. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

