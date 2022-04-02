Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
TRNO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.29.
NYSE:TRNO traded up $1.95 on Thursday, reaching $76.00. 298,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,488. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.79 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Terreno Realty has a 12 month low of $58.71 and a 12 month high of $86.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.18.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 32,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 12,362 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 3,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 709,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,861,000 after acquiring an additional 19,281 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 110,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 45,604 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $481,000. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Terreno Realty (Get Rating)
Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.
