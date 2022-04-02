Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) SVP Sells $3,727,500.00 in Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total value of $3,727,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of TSLA opened at $1,084.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 221.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $900.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $955.24. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $546.98 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $980.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,025.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $935.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Leo H. Evart Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $808,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $975,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

