TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the February 28th total of 2,130,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

In other news, Director William D. Sullivan sold 200,471 shares of TETRA Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $713,676.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 11,573 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 157.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in TETRA Technologies by 14.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 631,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 79,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 32.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 449,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 110,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

TTI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th.

TETRA Technologies stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.92. 1,450,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,748. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.13. The firm has a market cap of $500.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 2.95. TETRA Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49.

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

