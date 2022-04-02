Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 466 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 31,743 shares.The stock last traded at $1,432.00 and had previously closed at $1,450.35.

TPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,629.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,198.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,226.69.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $10.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.97 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $147.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.26 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 59.87% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 55.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.44%.

In related news, Director Dana F. Mcginnis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,261.75, for a total transaction of $1,261,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 100 shares of company stock worth $118,902. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 272,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,834,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,537,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.