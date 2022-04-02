Textron (NYSE:TXT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

TXT traded down $1.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.03. 1,573,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,883. Textron has a one year low of $56.52 and a one year high of $79.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.03.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). Textron had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Textron will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 2,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $196,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $16,670,843.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 347,610 shares of company stock worth $23,965,675. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Textron by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,054,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $158,584,000 after buying an additional 1,027,375 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Textron by 307.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 573,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,284,000 after buying an additional 432,995 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Textron by 443.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 508,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,486,000 after buying an additional 414,842 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Textron by 531.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 443,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,219,000 after buying an additional 373,150 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Textron by 45.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 917,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,059,000 after buying an additional 285,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

