Thalassa (LON:THAL) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $61.77

Shares of Thalassa Holdings Limited (LON:THAL – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 61.77 ($0.81) and traded as low as GBX 52.01 ($0.68). Thalassa shares last traded at GBX 52.01 ($0.68), with a volume of 4,051 shares traded.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 58.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 61.71. The company has a market cap of £4.13 million and a PE ratio of -7.71.
Thalassa Company Profile (LON:THAL)
See Also
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Thalassa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thalassa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.