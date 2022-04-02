Thalassa (LON:THAL) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $61.77

Shares of Thalassa Holdings Limited (LON:THAL – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 61.77 ($0.81) and traded as low as GBX 52.01 ($0.68). Thalassa shares last traded at GBX 52.01 ($0.68), with a volume of 4,051 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 58.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 61.71. The company has a market cap of £4.13 million and a PE ratio of -7.71.

Thalassa Company Profile (LON:THAL)

Thalassa Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides software services. It offers client life cycle management systems. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

