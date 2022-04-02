The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Bank of New York Mellon in a research note issued on Thursday, March 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.95. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.87.

NYSE BK opened at $49.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $45.80 and a 12 month high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.68.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

