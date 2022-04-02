The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Purchased by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,800 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BNS. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 124.5% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 622.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 317.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $71.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $59.05 and a 1 year high of $74.86. The company has a market cap of $85.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.68.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.52. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.7884 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 49.76%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.74.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

