The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 127.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,993 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $4,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 337.7% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 57,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,076,000 after acquiring an additional 44,007 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 103.6% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 31.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titus Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total transaction of $3,074,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $421,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer stock opened at $391.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 379.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $395.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $463.00. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $342.74 and a one year high of $1,349.98.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($3.36). The business had revenue of $348.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.52 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $499.00 to $424.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $785.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $524.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $719.53.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

