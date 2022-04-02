The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) Short Interest Down 17.5% in March

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the February 28th total of 4,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Community Financial stock opened at $39.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $226.59 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.81. Community Financial has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. Community Financial had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 32.99%. The business had revenue of $19.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Community Financial will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th. Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TCFC. StockNews.com began coverage on Community Financial in a report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th.

In other Community Financial news, Director James F. Dimisa sold 1,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $44,372.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Community Financial by 11.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 9,009 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Community Financial by 2.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 271,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Community Financial by 4.6% during the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 143,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Community Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Community Financial during the second quarter worth $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.66% of the company’s stock.

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

