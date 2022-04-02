The Crypto Prophecies Hits One Day Volume of $577,425.00 (TCP)

The Crypto Prophecies (TCP) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One The Crypto Prophecies coin can currently be bought for $0.0485 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, The Crypto Prophecies has traded up 27.9% against the U.S. dollar. The Crypto Prophecies has a total market capitalization of $4.90 million and $577,425.00 worth of The Crypto Prophecies was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00050109 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,476.59 or 0.07517712 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,183.10 or 0.99865587 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00046429 BTC.

The Crypto Prophecies Profile

The Crypto Prophecies’ total supply is 245,724,066 coins and its circulating supply is 101,007,352 coins. The Crypto Prophecies’ official Twitter account is @crypto_prophets

Buying and Selling The Crypto Prophecies

