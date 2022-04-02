The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Short Interest Update

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,520,000 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the February 28th total of 9,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,002,662,000 after buying an additional 701,811 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Home Depot by 3.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,919,065,000 after buying an additional 433,190 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $4,325,629,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 3.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,303,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,382,385,000 after buying an additional 372,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,830,978 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,249,934,000 after buying an additional 346,970 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
HD traded up $2.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $301.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,554,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,163,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $298.40 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $335.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.54. The company has a market cap of $311.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06.
Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.97%.
The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.
