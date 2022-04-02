The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,790,000 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the February 28th total of 7,000,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

PGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total transaction of $5,153,001.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total transaction of $142,215.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,129 shares of company stock worth $6,603,408. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL increased its position in shares of Progressive by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,257,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $204,017,000 after purchasing an additional 56,776 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Progressive by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 247,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,416,000 after purchasing an additional 22,343 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 49,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,817,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,410,000 after acquiring an additional 285,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR traded up $1.20 on Friday, hitting $115.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,735,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,599. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $67.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.08. Progressive has a 1-year low of $89.35 and a 1-year high of $117.58.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Progressive’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 7.05%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

