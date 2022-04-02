The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in The Shyft Group by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in The Shyft Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in The Shyft Group by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the period. 82.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHYF opened at $35.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.60. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.75 and a 12 month high of $54.50.

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 28.57% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $277.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The Shyft Group’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from The Shyft Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.53%.

SHYF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised The Shyft Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other The Shyft Group news, Director Thomas R. Clevinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $196,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

