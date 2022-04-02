The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Receives $69.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.75.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SO. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get Southern alerts:

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 96,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $7,052,142.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $56,871.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 254,169 shares of company stock valued at $17,857,219. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Southern by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Southern by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SO traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.12. 6,034,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,994,632. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Southern has a 12-month low of $60.12 and a 12-month high of $74.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.60.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Southern will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.81%.

About Southern (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.