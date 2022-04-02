The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after buying an additional 595,313 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 17,425 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,855 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,250,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,851 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DIS opened at $137.00 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $128.38 and a 1-year high of $191.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $249.43 billion, a PE ratio of 81.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.30.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 target price on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.72.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

