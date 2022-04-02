THEKEY Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $23,506.00 (TKY)

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 2nd. THEKEY has a total market cap of $1.34 million and $23,506.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THEKEY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, THEKEY has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000018 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000022 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THEKEY Coin Profile

THEKEY is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

