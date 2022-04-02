TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,870,000 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the February 28th total of 24,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

TXMD opened at $0.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.48. TherapeuticsMD has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $1.47.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 293,104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 120,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 120,173 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 152,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 81,062 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 151.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 286,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 172,373 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,203,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 226,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 30.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on TXMD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on TherapeuticsMD from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile (Get Rating)

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.