TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,870,000 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the February 28th total of 24,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.
TXMD opened at $0.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.48. TherapeuticsMD has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $1.47.
TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have commented on TXMD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on TherapeuticsMD from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th.
TherapeuticsMD Company Profile (Get Rating)
TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TherapeuticsMD (TXMD)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.