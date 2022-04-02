Thinkific Labs (OTCMKTS:THNCF) Price Target Cut to C$6.00

Thinkific Labs (OTCMKTS:THNCF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$12.00 to C$6.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

THNCF has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Thinkific Labs from C$16.00 to C$9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Thinkific Labs from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of THNCF stock opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.79. Thinkific Labs has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $10.96.

Thinkific Labs Inc develops, markets, and supports cloud-based platform in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company’s platform enables entrepreneurs and established businesses to create, market, sell, and deliver online courses and other learning products. It offers products in the areas of course building, site designing, sales and marketing, students support, security, and pricing.

