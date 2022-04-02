Time Out Group (LON:TMO) Trading Up 7.4%

Time Out Group plc (LON:TMO – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 53 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 50.85 ($0.67). Approximately 79,787 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 43,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.33 ($0.62).
The firm has a market cap of £173.66 million and a PE ratio of -2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.65, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 51.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 54.97.
About Time Out Group (LON:TMO)
