TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC) CFO Craig Shesky Acquires 15,000 Shares

TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) CFO Craig Shesky bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ TMC opened at $2.45 on Friday. TMC the metals company Inc has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $15.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.65.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TMC the metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on TMC the metals from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

TMC the metals company Inc is an explorer of battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules. TMC the metals company Inc, formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

