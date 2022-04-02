Toll Brothers, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.85 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Toll Brothers in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $2.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.72. KeyCorp currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ FY2022 earnings at $10.04 EPS.

TOL has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group upgraded Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Toll Brothers from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.53.

NYSE:TOL opened at $47.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.15. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $47.01 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,025,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,437,000 after buying an additional 100,076 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,938,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,114,000 after buying an additional 54,703 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,431,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,995,000 after buying an additional 181,342 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,852,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,132,000 after buying an additional 164,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,354,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

