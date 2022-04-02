Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Tootsie Roll Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Tootsie Roll Industries alerts:

Shares of TR traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.67. The company had a trading volume of 100,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,071. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94 and a beta of -0.01. Tootsie Roll Industries has a 1 year low of $29.88 and a 1 year high of $39.20.

Tootsie Roll Industries ( NYSE:TR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $166.60 million during the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 11.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after buying an additional 26,606 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 105,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 17,391 shares during the period. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tootsie Roll Industries (Get Rating)

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.