Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Given a C$27.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$27.00 target price on Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

TPZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Cormark upped their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC upped their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Topaz Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$24.46.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

TSE TPZ traded up C$0.41 on Friday, hitting C$21.31. 284,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,401. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.54. Topaz Energy has a twelve month low of C$14.28 and a twelve month high of C$21.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 96.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.90, a current ratio of 10.53 and a quick ratio of 10.18.

Topaz Energy ( TSE:TPZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$75.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$76.00 million. Research analysts expect that Topaz Energy will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $1.04 dividend. This is a boost from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 386.36%.

In other Topaz Energy news, Director Andrew B. Macdonald bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$17.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at C$340,000.

Topaz Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tortoise focuses on energy & power infrastructure and the transition to cleaner energy. Tortoise’s solid track record of energy value chain investment experience and research dates back more than 20 years. As one of the earliest investors in midstream energy, Tortoise believes it is well-positioned to be at the forefront of the global energy evolution that is underway.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.