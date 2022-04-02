Tornado Cash (TORN) Price Tops $45.96 on Top Exchanges

Tornado Cash (TORN) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be bought for about $45.96 or 0.00100283 BTC on exchanges. Tornado Cash has a total market cap of $50.54 million and approximately $9.63 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00049572 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,454.91 or 0.07538702 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,907.66 or 1.00171789 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00046137 BTC.

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

