Trakm8 (LON:TRAK) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $21.95

Trakm8 Holdings PLC (LON:TRAK – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 21.95 ($0.29) and traded as low as GBX 19.80 ($0.26). Trakm8 shares last traded at GBX 19.80 ($0.26), with a volume of 303 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 20.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 21.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.43. The company has a market capitalization of £9.90 million and a PE ratio of -39.60.

Trakm8 Company Profile (LON:TRAK)

Trakm8 is a UK based technology leader in fleet management, insurance telematics, optimisation and dashboard camera systems. Through IP owned technology, the Group analyses data collected by its installed base of telematics units to fine tune the algorithms that are used to produce its telematics-based solutions; these score driver behaviour, monitor vehicle health and continuously improve the security and operational efficiency of both private drivers and company fleets.

