Trakm8 (LON:TRAK) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $21.95

Trakm8 Holdings PLC (LON:TRAK – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 21.95 ($0.29) and traded as low as GBX 19.80 ($0.26). Trakm8 shares last traded at GBX 19.80 ($0.26), with a volume of 303 shares.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 20.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 21.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.43. The company has a market capitalization of £9.90 million and a PE ratio of -39.60.
Trakm8 Company Profile (LON:TRAK)
