TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$19.30.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RNW. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of TSE:RNW opened at C$18.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.32. TransAlta Renewables has a fifty-two week low of C$16.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.55. The firm has a market cap of C$4.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is currently 179.38%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

