Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Shares Gap Up to $25.11

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.11, but opened at $25.63. Travere Therapeutics shares last traded at $25.44, with a volume of 834 shares traded.

TVTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.11.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 0.77.

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.12). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 79.16% and a negative return on equity of 55.22%. The firm had revenue of $57.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.37) earnings per share. Travere Therapeutics’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,813 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $131,876.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 5,000 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $137,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,302 over the last 90 days. 4.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TVTX. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 45.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

