TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $247.92 Million

Wall Street analysts expect TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) to announce sales of $247.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for TripAdvisor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $248.97 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $247.00 million. TripAdvisor posted sales of $123.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 101.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TripAdvisor will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow TripAdvisor.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The travel company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.90 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 16.41%. TripAdvisor’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on TRIP. Mizuho decreased their price target on TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on TripAdvisor from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TripAdvisor in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TripAdvisor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

TRIP traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,330,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,404. TripAdvisor has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $57.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -25.37 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.18 and its 200-day moving average is $29.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

In other TripAdvisor news, Director Gregory B. Maffei bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $1,119,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,347,046 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $417,948,000 after buying an additional 2,310,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,649,725 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $235,792,000 after purchasing an additional 83,457 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,998,914 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $135,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,436 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,724,663 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $101,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,458 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,547,018 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $69,432,000 after purchasing an additional 76,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

