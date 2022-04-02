TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the travel company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TRIP. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TripAdvisor from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group started coverage on TripAdvisor in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $27.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.14. TripAdvisor has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $57.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.37 and a beta of 1.40.

TripAdvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The travel company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 16.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TripAdvisor news, Director Gregory B. Maffei acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,119,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. Norges Bank bought a new position in TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,935,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TripAdvisor by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,649,725 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $235,792,000 after purchasing an additional 83,457 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in TripAdvisor by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,503 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in TripAdvisor by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,724,663 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $101,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in TripAdvisor by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 869,688 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 110,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

