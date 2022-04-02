TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the travel company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on TRIP. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TripAdvisor from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group started coverage on TripAdvisor in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.
Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $27.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.14. TripAdvisor has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $57.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.37 and a beta of 1.40.
In other TripAdvisor news, Director Gregory B. Maffei acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,119,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. Norges Bank bought a new position in TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,935,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TripAdvisor by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,649,725 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $235,792,000 after purchasing an additional 83,457 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in TripAdvisor by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,503 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in TripAdvisor by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,724,663 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $101,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in TripAdvisor by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 869,688 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 110,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.
About TripAdvisor (Get Rating)
TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.
