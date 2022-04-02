TrueFi Price Reaches $0.24 on Exchanges (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $131.01 million and approximately $9.91 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TrueFi has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar. One TrueFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000518 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TrueFi Profile

TRU is a coin. It launched on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,441,129,427 coins and its circulating supply is 548,956,194 coins. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io . TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrueFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

