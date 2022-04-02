Truist Financial Cuts Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target to $175.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.26 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MHK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $202.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mohawk Industries from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $183.36.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $124.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.71. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.54. Mohawk Industries has a fifty-two week low of $121.04 and a fifty-two week high of $231.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.05. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 14.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Chistopher Wellborn purchased 10,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $135.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total value of $73,248.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 96.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

